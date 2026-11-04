AI stocks slide after Gina Hinojosa elected Texas governor
Business
AI stocks slid after Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat, was elected Texas governor, as she is expected to bring in tougher rules for building new data centers, a big deal since Texas is a major hub for tech infrastructure.
Investors are uneasy, especially with more Democrats winning in other key states, raising worries about stricter state-level regulations that could slow down AI companies' growth.
Hinojosa campaigned on data center oversight
Hinojosa campaigned on tighter oversight of data centers.
Her win could mean more hurdles for data centers and higher costs for AI companies.