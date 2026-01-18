AI surge to create 78 million jobs by 2030: WEF

AI is taking over headlines again—this time, the World Economic Forum says more than $600 billion has been invested in AI infrastructure since 2010 and annual investment growth is about 33%. All this growth isn't just about smarter tech; it's expected to boost electricity use and add a net 78 million jobs worldwide by 2030.

US and China drive the AI boom (and energy spike) The US and China together make up nearly two-thirds of all AI spending, and more than $600 billion has been invested in AI infrastructure since 2010.

This massive push could nearly triple electricity demand for AI, which could reach 1,200 terawatt hours by 2030 (up from today's 420).

The job outlook? A solid net gain as new roles outpace those lost.

Big changes for the job market—and what leaders think Between 2025 and 2030, about one in five jobs will be affected by AI—170 million new ones created, but also 92 million phased out.

That's a net gain of around seven percent.