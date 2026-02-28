AI, tech can help India compete globally in logistics: Executives
At the Rising Bharat Summit 2026 in New Delhi, logistics leaders shared how AI and growing demand from smaller towns are reshaping India's supply chain.
Speakers from DTDC Express, Shiprocket, and Citymall discussed the theme "Leading for Global Good," focusing on new ways tech is powering everyday shopping.
AI already driving most queries, recommendations
Executives said their main growth is coming from low- and middle-income shoppers in smaller towns—where groceries make up about 40% of spending.
AI is already solving most customer queries for DTDC and AI-powered recommendation systems drive nearly 80% of Citymall's orders.
Shared logistics are also making it easier for small sellers to reach more people.
Panel pushes for better infrastructure, reskilling
They believe automation can actually protect delivery jobs as business grows, not replace them.
The panel also pushed for faster trade deals, lower costs, better infrastructure, and reskilling—so Indian brands can compete globally without leaving anyone behind.