How Modi government plans to ensure cybersecurity of finance sector

The Indian government is working on a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy for the financial sector, including banks, securities markets, insurance, pensions, and financial market infrastructure. As per Moneycontrol, the move comes amid concerns over artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cyber risks and vulnerabilities exposed by tools like Anthropic's Mythos. The strategy is likely to be ready by December this year.

Goal Strategy to set common standards, improve coordination The upcoming cybersecurity strategy for the financial sector seeks to create common standards and also baseline safeguards across all entities. It hopes to improve coordination among regulators and financial institutions in response to evolving threats.

Urgency AI-enabled cyber tools accelerating strategy development The rapid evolution of AI-enabled cyber tools has accelerated work on the strategy. These tools can significantly increase both the scale and speed of attacks. An official said to Moneycontrol, "The recent developments around advanced AI-based cyber tools have reinforced the urgency of policy action," adding that while these are not entirely new risks, their scale and speed are unprecedented.

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International impact Policy discussions on AI-driven risks The emergence of AI-driven cyber tools has sparked policy discussions at global forums such as the Financial Stability Board. This is due to fears that increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled capabilities could pose broader risks to financial stability. In India, banks and financial institutions are strengthening their cyber preparedness and reassessing legacy technology systems in light of these concerns.

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