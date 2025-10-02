AI to help in insolvency cases? Here's what we know

India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board (IBBI) is looking to require Resolution Professionals to use AI in handling insolvency cases. The goal? Cut down on delays, spot fraud faster, and manage overwhelming data more easily. If it goes through, this move could make the whole process smoother, more transparent, and a lot more accurate.

AI could streamline processes AI tools could handle tedious tasks like reviewing documents, flagging financial red flags, checking compliance boxes, and even predicting how much creditors might recover—all using real case data.

They'd also help keep everyone in the loop during complicated proceedings.

IBBI is looking to create dedicated modules Right now, AI in this space is mostly limited to legal research or summarizing judgments.

But IBBI wants to go bigger: think dedicated modules for fraud detection and predicting recovery outcomes and modeling insolvency scenarios.