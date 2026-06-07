AI-related layoffs are on the rise

AI now top reason for layoffs in US

By Akash Pandey 11:56 am Jun 07, 202611:56 am

What's the story

A recent report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is the top reason for job cuts in the US this year. The number of AI-related layoffs in the first five months of 2026 (87,714) has already surpassed the total for both 2024 (12,742) and 2025 (54,836). In May alone, US employers announced over 97,000 job cuts, the highest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.