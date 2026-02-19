AI tutors, doctors must reach bottom half of India: Khosla
Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures and Sun Microsystems co-founder, wants AI-powered tutors, doctors, and agronomists to be available to everyone—not just a select few.
Speaking at the India AI summit, he said these tools should reach all parts of society to truly make a difference.
Need for AI in education, healthcare
Khosla envisions an Aadhaar-style identity system so AI can help people across India at scale.
He pointed out that while 400 million students worldwide have tried free AI tutors (with four million from India), "Unless AI benefits the bottom half of the Indian population, we are not going to see any real impact."
These tools already support English, Hindi, and state curricula—and in healthcare, they could provide affordable care around the clock.
BPO, IT jobs at risk
Khosla also warned that jobs in BPO and IT services might "almost completely disappear" over time because of AI.
He predicts that AI could handle most tasks in most jobs—so things like universal basic income might become necessary.