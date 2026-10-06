AI upgrades India's CCTV market drive stock gains for firms
Business
Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaking up India's CCTV scene, making cameras smarter with features like video analytics and computer vision.
This upgrade isn't just about better security: it's also driving up stock prices for companies in the sector.
For example, Aditya Infotech's shares rose 5% to ₹3,989 before a slight dip, and Prizor Viztech saw a similar 5% jump.
Transline Technologies develops AI surveillance tools
CCTV isn't just for catching bad guys anymore. Thanks to AI, these systems are finding new roles in retail and public spaces.
Companies like Transline Technologies are jumping on board by developing surveillance tools powered by AI.
As these systems get more sophisticated, AI is emerging as an important theme to track across the CCTV and security technology segment in India.