AI upgrades India's CCTV market drive stock gains for firms

Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaking up India's CCTV scene, making cameras smarter with features like video analytics and computer vision.

This upgrade isn't just about better security: it's also driving up stock prices for companies in the sector.

For example, Aditya Infotech's shares rose 5% to ₹3,989 before a slight dip, and Prizor Viztech saw a similar 5% jump.