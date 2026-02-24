AI video personal discussion tool speeds up loan process

This tool isn't just about calls—it supports over 16 loan types and lets you record sessions right from your browser. Features include Google Maps location checks, asset inspections, ID capture with OCR tech, and group calls with up to five people. Under the hood, it combines AWS Transcribe for voice-to-text, OpenAI Whisper for accuracy, Rekognition for face matching (and spotting deepfakes), plus smart tools like YOLO 11 for ID detection and BERT for similarity string matching.

VideoCX.io runs on a per-user monthly subscription or fixed license if you want to self-host on AWS.

Pricing varies by model, and the company invites interested parties to contact them or visit the AWS Marketplace listing for details.

The real perk: the company says Video PD enables much faster decision-making, cutting costs and making the whole process way more efficient for lenders (and less hassle for borrowers).