AI video platform Synthesia secures $200 million funding at $4bn valuation

Synthesia lets companies create interactive training videos using digital avatars. They're now working on smart AI agents that help employees learn through things like Q&A, role-play, and personalized feedback.

Growth snapshot

Synthesia reported $58.3m in revenue in 2024 and said it was on track to make $200m in revenue in 2026.

The team has grown by 40% to around 600 people, with clients ranging from Bosch and SAP to the United Nations.