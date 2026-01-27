AI video platform Synthesia secures $200 million funding at $4bn valuation
Business
Synthesia, the AI video platform known for its customizable avatars, just landed $200 million in new funding—led by Google Ventures and joined by big-name investors like Accel and Kleiner Perkins.
This round has doubled Synthesia's valuation to a massive $4 billion.
What does Synthesia actually do?
Synthesia lets companies create interactive training videos using digital avatars.
They're now working on smart AI agents that help employees learn through things like Q&A, role-play, and personalized feedback.
Growth snapshot
Synthesia reported $58.3m in revenue in 2024 and said it was on track to make $200m in revenue in 2026.
The team has grown by 40% to around 600 people, with clients ranging from Bosch and SAP to the United Nations.