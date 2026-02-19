AI will change how software is made: OpenAI CEO
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks artificial intelligence is set to totally change the way software gets made. He points out that AI can make coding easier and faster.
Altman says it will be "quite bad for some software companies" and that "a lot of software companies have a value proposition that is quite different."
Altman's advice for software companies
Altman's main tip? He says people tend to overreact to AI developments, both positively and negatively.
He encourages companies to focus on what makes them special instead of getting caught up in the hype or fear.
Even though there are challenges, he believes plenty of businesses will find new opportunities as AI keeps evolving.