AI will disrupt services, manufacturing: EY India's Rajiv Memani Business Feb 27, 2026

Rajiv Memani, Chairman of EY India, told the CNN-News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026 that artificial intelligence is about to seriously disrupt both services and manufacturing.

"Some companies will fall by the wayside and companies will double down and succeed," he said, adding that Indian industries really need to boost their research and development (R&D) efforts if they want to stay in the game.