AI will eliminate half of all jobs: Ex-HCL CEO
Vineet Nayar, former HCL Technologies CEO, thinks AI could automate half of all jobs—but he's not all doom and gloom.
Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, he said, "50% of the jobs are going to go away because they will get automated, but there will also be 50% more jobs." pointing to new opportunities through startups.
Nayar's advice for job seekers
Nayar believes tech can create tons of fresh jobs if India supports mass-scale startups.
He also called out big IT companies for chasing profits over hiring, warning, "if you believe that they are going to create employment you must be dreaming."
For anyone worried about their future: keep an eye on new tech-driven roles and think beyond traditional IT paths.
Who is Vineet Nayar?
Nayar is a former HCL Technologies CEO. He is founder-chairman of Sampark Foundation.