AI will take jobs, but tech skills still matter: Wipro

Think of AI as the next internet or electricity

Shetty gets the worry about AI replacing coders but says the game isn't over—it's just evolving.

Wipro is still hiring young engineers who know how to use AI tools well.

He believes AI could be as big a deal as the internet or electricity, shaping business for years to come.

So if you're tech-savvy and open to learning new things, there's still plenty of room for you in IT.