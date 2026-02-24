AI will take jobs, but tech skills still matter: Wipro
Business
AI is shaking up IT jobs, and even Wipro's Chief Strategist, Hari Shetty, says it will definitely take a lot of jobs.
But he's clear: strong IT skills still matter.
As AI goes from just automating tasks to actually running parts of businesses, tech pros who can work with clients and adapt will stay in demand.
Think of AI as the next internet or electricity
Shetty gets the worry about AI replacing coders but says the game isn't over—it's just evolving.
Wipro is still hiring young engineers who know how to use AI tools well.
He believes AI could be as big a deal as the internet or electricity, shaping business for years to come.
So if you're tech-savvy and open to learning new things, there's still plenty of room for you in IT.