AI will transform healthcare, education: Bharti Group's Sunil Mittal
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Group, believes artificial intelligence (AI) will power big changes in healthcare and education.
At the India AI Impact Summit, he said AI is quickly becoming a core part of how businesses work: "We can talk about healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences...all those areas will flourish on the back of this (AI)." He shared.
Bharti Group is already bringing AI into customer service
Bharti Group is already bringing AI into customer service and network management.
The India AI Impact Summit (Feb 16-20) includes exhibitors from more than 30 countries and will feature heads of state and other leaders discussing what's next for AI.
Summit to feature PM Modi, French President Macron
Day four will feature leaders like PM Modi, French President Macron, and UN Secretary-General Guterres.
Tech heavyweights including Google's Sundar Pichai and OpenAI's Sam Altman are attending too.