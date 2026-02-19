AI will transform healthcare, education: Bharti Group's Sunil Mittal Business Feb 19, 2026

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Group, believes artificial intelligence (AI) will power big changes in healthcare and education.

At the India AI Impact Summit, he said AI is quickly becoming a core part of how businesses work: "We can talk about healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences...all those areas will flourish on the back of this (AI)." He shared.