Walmart is expanding its use of AI tools

Walmart tells employees AI will assist, not replace them

By Akash Pandey 03:25 pm Jun 08, 202603:25 pm

What's the story

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has assured its employees that artificial intelligence (AI) is here to assist them in their work rather than replace them. The assurance comes as the company expands its use of AI tools across its business and trains staff on technologies such as OpenAI's models. The announcement was made during the company's annual Associates Week event in Bentonville, Arkansas.