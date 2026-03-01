AI won't affect jobs in telecom, software sectors: Expert Business Mar 01, 2026

V.V. Rama Reddy, principal of Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET), reassured students that jobs in software, telecom, and service sectors will still be available—even with the rise of AI.

He said that engineering students will continue to have bright opportunities in telecom, software, service sector and other sectors in spite of many challenges due to the proliferation of artificial intelligence after the Lendi National Innovations and Technology Summit-2026.