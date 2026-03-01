AI won't affect jobs in telecom, software sectors: Expert
V.V. Rama Reddy, principal of Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET), reassured students that jobs in software, telecom, and service sectors will still be available—even with the rise of AI.
He said that engineering students will continue to have bright opportunities in telecom, software, service sector and other sectors in spite of many challenges due to the proliferation of artificial intelligence after the Lendi National Innovations and Technology Summit-2026.
Summit provided platform for students to interact with industry leaders
Held from February 24-28, the summit provided an opportunity for the students to have direct interaction with top executives of various companies.
Speakers like Narendra Kumar Goyal (Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India) and K. Narenda (Synopsis India Private Limited) joined in to share their insights.
Experts' advice to students
Experts encouraged students to boost their employability by picking up technical skills through certificate courses.
Their message was clear: keep learning new things if you want to stay ahead in tech careers.