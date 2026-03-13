AI won't cut drug development time from 15 to 3 years
Bayer's CEO, Bill Anderson, says AI isn't about to turn 15 years of drug development into just three.
During his India visit, he told CNBC-TV18 that people should not get over exuberant about taking a 15 year product development timeline for a medicine and making that three years, saying that's not going to happen.
While AI can help scientists test billions of molecule combos on computers early on, Anderson explained that real-world trials, like tracking 12,000 patients over several years, still take time.
Anderson's pharma experience includes leading Roche and launching 25 medicines
Anderson is Bayer's CEO.
With degrees from the University of Texas and MIT, he previously headed Roche Pharmaceuticals and Genentech and helped launch 25 medicines (including 15 blockbusters) across Biogen, Genentech, and Roche.
Restructuring Bayer over the past 2-and-a-half years
Since taking charge, Anderson has restructured Bayer by substantially reducing management layers and moving to faster decision-making cycles.
His "Dynamic Shared Ownership" model now gives teams more flexibility at a company with around 90,000 employees.