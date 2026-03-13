AI won't cut drug development time from 15 to 3 years Business Mar 13, 2026

Bayer's CEO, Bill Anderson, says AI isn't about to turn 15 years of drug development into just three.

During his India visit, he told CNBC-TV18 that people should not get over exuberant about taking a 15 year product development timeline for a medicine and making that three years, saying that's not going to happen.

While AI can help scientists test billions of molecule combos on computers early on, Anderson explained that real-world trials, like tracking 12,000 patients over several years, still take time.