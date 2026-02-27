AI won't disrupt IT industry, top leaders tell skeptics

At the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2026, India's biggest IT leaders downplayed fears that AI will disrupt their industry. Instead, they highlighted new growth and jobs coming from AI—even if the transition feels tough right now.

Nasscom's FY26 revenue projections Attendees joined fireside chats and sessions.

Nasscom predicts the IT sector will hit $315 billion in revenue for FY26, with $10-12 billion coming from AI services.

The sector's workforce grew to 59.5 lakh (5.95 million) in FY26 from 58.2 lakh (5.82 million) the previous year (an increase of about 130,000), while net additions were reported at about 2,000, rising from 133,000 in FY25 to 135,000 in FY26 (E).

TCS CEO on tech evolution TCS CEO K Krithivasan encouraged companies to adopt AI—even if it means shaking up their own business models—because he believes it'll open up bigger opportunities ahead.

HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar admitted that adapting isn't easy but said reinvention is necessary as tech evolves.