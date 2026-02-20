AI won't kill 80% of jobs, says Palo Alto Networks CEO

Arora explained that while AI is great for solving straightforward problems, cybersecurity is only getting trickier as more AI tools and cloud tech come into play. Since 2018, he's led Palo Alto through a big transformation—launching over 120 products and acquiring CyberArk—which has helped the company hit a $120 billion market cap.

Parekh and Modi at India AI Impact Summit

At the India AI Impact Summit, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said tech services are thriving even with tight margins.

He highlighted how the booming $300-400 billion AI market is set to fuel even more growth by 2030.

Meanwhile, PM Modi called for AI built in India on ethics and human oversight to lead globally.