AI won't kill BPO jobs, will level them up: Sharma

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma says AI isn't here to wipe out India's services jobs—it's here to level them up. In an interview, he pushed back on fears about BPO job losses, asking why people think BPO just means call centers.

Global healthcare support Sharma sees a future where Indian BPOs do way more than answer calls. With AI, he believes these companies could offer remote healthcare support or handle global compliance work—basically, new opportunities instead of lost jobs.

"If Europe needs healthcare professionals, not everyone will get a visa. But the computers and signals being put there can allow our BPOs to become global healthcare providers," he shared.

New industries will grow He compared today's AI shift to when mobile phones changed India: old jobs (like STD booths) faded but whole new industries grew.

Sharma pointed out that AI can offer low-cost financial guidance and expand credit access—helping more people build wealth.