AI won't replace human advisors in wealth management, says Groww Business Mar 02, 2026

AI might be everywhere, but it's not about to replace real human relationship managers in wealth management—at least not according to Groww's CTO, Neeraj Singh.

At a recent Groww event in Bengaluru, Singh emphasized that both AI and human advisors will stick around.

"While some investors will continue to prefer human advisors, others may opt for a fully digital, self-directed experience," he explained.