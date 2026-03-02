AI won't replace human advisors in wealth management, says Groww
AI might be everywhere, but it's not about to replace real human relationship managers in wealth management—at least not according to Groww's CTO, Neeraj Singh.
At a recent Groww event in Bengaluru, Singh emphasized that both AI and human advisors will stick around.
"While some investors will continue to prefer human advisors, others may opt for a fully digital, self-directed experience," he explained.
Groww just dropped a bunch of AI-powered tools: their upgraded Prime service now gives DIY investors access to portfolio health checks and SIP monitoring with optional AI help.
There's also GR-1 beta, an AI that analyzes markets and news sentiment—but it won't make trades for you; you stay in control.
New pro-trading platform and Q3 net profit boost
The new 915 pro-trading platform was unveiled; the company also announced features such as a dedicated high-frequency trading mode, a specialized physical keyboard, native charts, and F&O risk alerts.
You can now access more bonds (including secondary market) and manage family accounts all in one place.
Plus, Groww reported a net profit increase in its most recently disclosed quarter.