AI won't take your job, it will make you better: Zoho

Zoho just launched Zia, its own large language model (LLM)—think of it as an in-house AI assistant for businesses. Zia can handle tasks like data extraction, summarizing info, and even coding within Zoho products. Thanks to Zia, Zoho has seen a 20% productivity increase in handling support tickets.

Building AI tools comes with challenges, but we're still hiring

Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, who heads AI at Zoho, explained that every new AI tool gets tested by their own teams before launch to make sure it's genuinely helpful.

He said Zoho is still hiring and sees AI as something that helps people do more—not something that replaces them—even though building these tools comes with its own set of challenges.