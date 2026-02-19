AI won't take your job tomorrow, says Palo Alto Networks Business Feb 19, 2026

Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, doesn't think AI is coming for your job just yet.

At the India AI Impact Summit, he said building trustworthy AI takes years: "I can imagine that we will be building agents much faster than that, but the fact is going to show up tomorrow and take my jobs, I am still not a believer," he told CNBC-TV18.