AI won't take your job tomorrow, says Palo Alto Networks
Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, doesn't think AI is coming for your job just yet.
At the India AI Impact Summit, he said building trustworthy AI takes years: "I can imagine that we will be building agents much faster than that, but the fact is going to show up tomorrow and take my jobs, I am still not a believer," he told CNBC-TV18.
Some jobs may go, but new ones will emerge
Arora admits some repetitive tasks might get automated, but new jobs are popping up in areas like training and managing AI systems.
Most companies are still slow to fully adopt workplace AI—coding assistants are really the only tool widely used so far.
Even then, many business leaders aren't comfortable letting AI access all their data yet.
Why companies are slow to embrace AI
A big reason: most companies struggle to see real results from their early experiments—Arora said many generative AI pilots never go beyond the experiment.
Plus, industries like banking or manufacturing can't risk mistakes from untested tech, so they're taking it slow.
Palo Alto is buying up firms to boost workplace AI security
To help companies use AI safely as they upgrade old systems, Palo Alto Networks has bought firms like Koi, Chronosphere, and CyberArk.
The goal: build better security for the next wave of workplace AI.