AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026 offers ₹1.5L stipend for faculty

AICTE-approved faculty eligibility age 50

If you're a regular faculty member at an AICTE-approved college or university, not more than 50 years of age (as of May 26, 2026), and have at least five years of full-time teaching experience, you're eligible.

You'll also need a No Objection Certificate from your institute and should meet at least one extra criterion like research publications or awards.

Offers go out by July 15, fellowships start between July 20 and 25, and besides the stipend, fellows get industry exposure, plus a certificate when they finish.