AIfy Kerala: Free AI workshop for MSMEs, startups
ICC Kerala Council and GETAI Foundation are teaming up to offer a free AI workshop for MSMEs, startups, and small business owners.
AIfy Kerala happens Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 9:30am to 1pm at the Kerala Startup Mission Integrated Startup Complex in Kochi.
You can sign up at www.aifykerala.com.
Real-world AI tools for business
The workshop dives into real-world AI tools for sales, marketing, finance, HR, and customer service.
As Vinay James Kynadi, Founding Chairman of ICC Kerala Council, said, "This isn't a talk about the future. It's a working session about the present,"
Expect tips you can actually use right away.
Bringing practical AI skills to local businesses
Kerala's MSMEs have some catching up to do with AI adoption. The GETAI Foundation wants to change that by making training accessible.
Mia Kynadi hopes this partnership helps bring practical AI skills to more local businesses.