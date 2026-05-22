AIIB launches $10 billion 2-year facility for West Asia fallout

AIIB offers budget, imports, liquidity support

AIIB will offer budget support, help pay for essential imports, and give liquidity to infrastructure firms facing a crisis.

The bank is teaming up with global organizations like the IMF to make sure its efforts really count.

This move comes after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for oil and gas trade.

As AIIB President Zou Jiayi put it, it is aiming to meet immediate needs while helping affected countries build long-term resilience.