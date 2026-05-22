AIIB launches $10 billion 2-year facility for West Asia fallout
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) just rolled out a $10 billion, two-year plan to help countries struggling with fallout from the West Asia conflict.
Announced on Thursday, this facility focuses on urgent needs, like keeping energy supplies steady, tackling food shortages, and boosting economic stability.
India has a big stake here, too, as the second-largest shareholder among more than 100 member countries.
AIIB offers budget, imports, liquidity support
AIIB will offer budget support, help pay for essential imports, and give liquidity to infrastructure firms facing a crisis.
The bank is teaming up with global organizations like the IMF to make sure its efforts really count.
This move comes after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for oil and gas trade.
As AIIB President Zou Jiayi put it, it is aiming to meet immediate needs while helping affected countries build long-term resilience.