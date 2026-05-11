AIJGF warns Narendra Modi gold pause could hurt 35 million

AIJGF proposes bullion bank and reforms

The AIJGF suggests setting up a bullion bank to make better use of domestic gold, updating old schemes that haven't worked, and letting gold ETFs lend out more of their stash.

They also want easier rules for intra-system gold transfers and using digital certificates as loan collateral.

The group calls gold wearable savings, stressing it's not just jewelry: it helps keep rural India financially secure.