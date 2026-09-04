Aiman Ezzat says AI could create $400B-$500B IT services market
AI is about to shake up the IT world in a big way: Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat says it could spark a $400 billion to $500 billion market for IT services in just a few years.
He points out that while AI helps companies save time and money on old-school tech tasks, it's also creating fresh opportunities like system upgrades and smarter solutions.
Without the AI opportunity, we'd have pretty much a flat industry, but with it, businesses are gearing up for real change.
Capgemini shifts to results-based contracts
Thanks to this AI wave, the IT services sector could see 4% to 5% growth every year over the next few years, maybe even more as things pick up speed.
Capgemini is already shifting how it works by moving toward fixed-price and results-based contracts instead of charging by the hour.
It is also planning to share new AI-related numbers next year, showing just how much this tech is transforming what it does.