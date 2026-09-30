AIQ joint venture deploys AI at Indian refineries, fuel stations

AIQ has mostly relied on ADNOC for business, but now it's branching out globally: AIQ now operates in North America, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Colombia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Kuwait, and has signed an agreement to enter India.

Backed by partnerships with Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Amazon Web Services, SLB and Baker Hughes, AIQ says it will deploy its technology across an Indian oil and gas conglomerate's refineries, fuel stations and digital stores.

As CEO Dennis Jol puts it, "We sit on a ton of cash... so deploying capital is definitely up front and center."