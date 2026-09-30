AIQ joint venture deploys AI at Indian refineries, fuel stations
AIQ, an energy tech company from the United Arab Emirates, is stepping into India by rolling out its artificial intelligence tools at an Indian oil and gas conglomerate's refineries and fuel stations.
The goal? To help make energy operations smarter and more profitable.
AIQ is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Presight.
AIQ expands globally, signs India agreement
AIQ has mostly relied on ADNOC for business, but now it's branching out globally: AIQ now operates in North America, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Colombia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Kuwait, and has signed an agreement to enter India.
Backed by partnerships with Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Amazon Web Services, SLB and Baker Hughes, AIQ says it will deploy its technology across an Indian oil and gas conglomerate's refineries, fuel stations and digital stores.
As CEO Dennis Jol puts it, "We sit on a ton of cash... so deploying capital is definitely up front and center."