Air Canada cancels all flights as cabin crew go on strike

Air Canada is telling people not to head to the airport unless they're flying with another airline. While some flights run by third-party carriers (like Air Canada Express) are still operating, most are not. Talks between the union and airline are ongoing but both sides have rejected outside arbitration so far.

Union says strike is necessary to get fair deal

The union wants higher wages and pay for extra ground duties like boarding help.

Air Canada has offered to raise senior attendants' salaries to about CAN$87,000 by 2027—but CUPE says that's not enough given inflation.

Experts think the strike might be short since it's peak travel season, but business leaders warn it could add more pressure on Canada's economy if it drags on.