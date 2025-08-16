UPI 3.0 to let your fridge, TV make payments

Autopay and UPI Circle will enable device payments

UPI 3.0 uses features like Autopay and UPI Circle to let devices make payments through secondary UPI IDs linked to your main account—think subscriptions or routine purchases happening in the background for you.

This move fits right in with India's push for smarter cities and smoother digital payments but also means new challenges around data safety and preventing unauthorized transactions.

With over 185 billion UPI transactions processed last year, this upgrade could make everyday spending even more effortless as automated payments catch on worldwide.