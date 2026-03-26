Air China to resume Delhi-Beijing flights after long break
After a long break, Air China is bringing back its direct Delhi-Beijing flights starting April 21, 2026.
The airline will run three flights a week using Airbus A330s, making it easier to travel between India and China, and even connect onward to Canada and the US.
This makes Air China the fourth airline to relaunch this popular route since late 2025.
Visa processing remains a challenge for Indian travelers
Even with more flight options, Indian travelers are still dealing with slow visa processing and higher rejection rates for trips to China.
Since last November (November 2025), over 60,000 people have flown nonstop between Delhi and China on airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and China Eastern.
This summer's schedule looks busy too: expect around 40 weekly one-way flights connecting both countries, plus new routes from Kolkata launching soon.