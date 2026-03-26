Air China to resume Delhi-Beijing flights after long break

Visa processing remains a challenge for Indian travelers

Even with more flight options, Indian travelers are still dealing with slow visa processing and higher rejection rates for trips to China.

Since last November (November 2025), over 60,000 people have flown nonstop between Delhi and China on airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and China Eastern.

This summer's schedule looks busy too: expect around 40 weekly one-way flights connecting both countries, plus new routes from Kolkata launching soon.