Air-conditioner makers warn of supply issues due to West Asia
With summer heat on the way, Indian air-conditioner makers are worried about supply issues thanks to the conflict in West Asia.
Key ingredients like liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for copper work and coating, and petrochemicals, for plastic parts, the LPG largely does, while petrochemical sourcing is more varied, and any disruption could slow down production just as demand spikes.
Manufacturers are feeling the pinch
Manufacturers have not faced major shortages yet, but they are feeling the pinch with rising prices and tighter supplies.
Vikas Gupta from PG Electroplast says sourcing LPG and plastics is already tricky, while Godrej's Kamal Nandi notes prices are climbing.
Some companies, like Epack Durable, are testing alternative methods (even if it means higher costs) while others warn that India's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern imports could lead to real gaps if things don't improve soon.