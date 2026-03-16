Air-conditioner makers warn of supply issues due to West Asia

Manufacturers are feeling the pinch

Manufacturers have not faced major shortages yet, but they are feeling the pinch with rising prices and tighter supplies.

Vikas Gupta from PG Electroplast says sourcing LPG and plastics is already tricky, while Godrej's Kamal Nandi notes prices are climbing.

Some companies, like Epack Durable, are testing alternative methods (even if it means higher costs) while others warn that India's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern imports could lead to real gaps if things don't improve soon.