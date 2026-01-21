Air India A350-900 grounded after engine swallows cargo container
Earlier in January 2026, an Air India A350-900 had to turn back to Delhi earlier because Iranian airspace was closed; after landing and while taxiing to the parking bay in heavy fog, its engine sucked in a cargo container.
The container ended up on the taxiway after a baggage cart lost a wheel, and the operator left it behind as the plane approached.
The right engine was badly damaged and now needs replacing.
What happens next?
India's aviation authority (DGCA) is digging into how ground handling went so wrong—especially with fog making things tricky.
Air India is working with Rolls-Royce to swap out the busted engine, but this jet will be grounded for 2-3 weeks, affecting flights to London, New York, and Newark.
Insurers have been notified for claims against the baggage handling company.