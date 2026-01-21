Air India A350-900 grounded after engine swallows cargo container Business Jan 21, 2026

Earlier in January 2026, an Air India A350-900 had to turn back to Delhi earlier because Iranian airspace was closed; after landing and while taxiing to the parking bay in heavy fog, its engine sucked in a cargo container.

The container ended up on the taxiway after a baggage cart lost a wheel, and the operator left it behind as the plane approached.

The right engine was badly damaged and now needs replacing.