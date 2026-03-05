Air India adds extra flights to Europe, Canada this week
If you're planning to fly out soon, here's some good news: Air India is rolling out extra flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris this week.
This move comes after airspace restrictions in West Asia—thanks to the US-Israel-Iran conflict—made travel trickier starting February 28.
The new flights will be running from March 5-11 for the additional Delhi-Toronto services, and from March 7-10 for the three additional Delhi-Frankfurt flights and the one additional Delhi-Paris service.
Additional flights on Delhi-Toronto, Delhi-Frankfurt, and Delhi-Paris routes
These additions make it easier to connect between India, Southeast Asia, and Europe.
Depending on how things go, Air India might keep these routes open longer.
Updates on other airlines
Air India Express is keeping its Muscat service going on March 5 and adding new Muscat-Delhi/Mumbai options.
Akasa Air is also back with five resumed routes, including Abu Dhabi-Mumbai and flights to Jeddah from Mumbai and Bengaluru, after safety checks cleared them for takeoff.