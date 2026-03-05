Air India adds extra flights to Europe, Canada this week Business Mar 05, 2026

If you're planning to fly out soon, here's some good news: Air India is rolling out extra flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris this week.

This move comes after airspace restrictions in West Asia—thanks to the US-Israel-Iran conflict—made travel trickier starting February 28.

The new flights will be running from March 5-11 for the additional Delhi-Toronto services, and from March 7-10 for the three additional Delhi-Frankfurt flights and the one additional Delhi-Paris service.