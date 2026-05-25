Air India adds Maharaja Club points on Air India Express
Business
Air India just made its Maharaja Club loyalty program a lot more useful. Now you can earn and spend points on eligible Air India Express flights too.
This update covers over 55 destinations across India, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and parts of West Asia, making it easier to rack up rewards whether you're flying full-service or budget.
Maharaja Club flights from 1,500 points
Maharaja Club members can now book Air India Express reward flights starting at just 1,500 points (think Bengaluru-Goa for 2,500 points).
On top of that, new perks like priority check-in and free seat selection are rolling out soon, so frequent flyers have a bit more to look forward to on their next trip.