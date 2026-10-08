Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo raise fuel surcharges
Business
Flying with Air India, Air India Express, or IndiGo soon?
Heads up, these airlines are raising their fuel surcharges starting this week because ATF prices have risen amid geopolitical developments and pressure on global energy markets.
The new charges kick in from October 9 for Air India and October 6 for IndiGo.
Surcharge details: Domestic ₹400-₹1,200 International $55-$215
For domestic flights, you'll now pay an extra ₹400 to ₹1,200 depending on how far you're going.
Internationally, the surcharge ranges from $55 (West Asia and the Middle East) to $215 (North America).
Airlines say this is just to keep up with rising costs, not exactly fun news for travelers, but it's happening across the industry right now.