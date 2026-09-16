Air India and flydubai launch single-ticket travel to 80+ destinations
Business
Air India and flydubai have teamed up, so you can now book a single ticket (with checked bags) to more than 80 destinations through Dubai.
This means less hassle with connections and more flexibility for your next big trip.
Partnership connects Bengaluru Chennai Bali Tokyo
Thanks to this partnership, you can easily connect to Indian cities like Bengaluru or Chennai and even international spots like Bali or Tokyo, and to places across Asia, Australia, and Europe.
flydubai is also expanding with other airlines like Uzbekistan Airways, making Dubai an even bigger global travel hub.