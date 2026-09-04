Air India and IHG award 2 Maharaja Points per $1

Air India just made it easier for Maharaja Club members to earn points, even when they're not flying.

Thanks to a new partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, you can now collect 2 Maharaja Points for every $1 spent on qualifying stays at most IHG hotels like InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn.

Some spots, like Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites, give you one point per dollar.