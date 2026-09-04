Air India and IHG award 2 Maharaja Points per $1
Air India just made it easier for Maharaja Club members to earn points, even when they're not flying.
Thanks to a new partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, you can now collect 2 Maharaja Points for every $1 spent on qualifying stays at most IHG hotels like InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn.
Some spots, like Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites, give you one point per dollar.
Earn 3X Maharaja Points on IHG
IHG has over 7,100 hotels worldwide (53 in India), so there are plenty of options.
If you're already in the IHG One Rewards program, you can swap 1,000 hotel points for 200 Maharaja Points (minimum transfer: 1,000 points).
Even better, register to earn 3X Maharaja Points on qualifying IHG stays between September 15 and December 31, 2026.
This move is part of Air India's push to make its loyalty club more rewarding across travel and lifestyle brands.