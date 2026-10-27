Air India and IndiGo pilot Digi Yatra for international travelers
Air India and IndiGo are piloting Digi Yatra (a facial-recognition platform) for international travelers at seven big airports: Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai, and Amritsar.
If you're an Indian citizen with an e-passport, you can try it out from Nov. 1 through December.
The goal is to use real traveler feedback before a full rollout by 2027.
Download Digi Yatra app, NFC-scan e-passport
Getting started is pretty simple: just download the Digi Yatra app, scan your e-passport, read its chip with a compatible smartphone's NFC feature, and snap a selfie.
While the tech aims to speed things up at airports, you'll still go through regular document checks for now.
Earlier technical trials were conducted on routes like Bengaluru-Doha.
Digi Yatra plans 25 airport additions
Digi Yatra already works at 39 domestic airports and plans to expand to 25 more by 2027.
It will explore compatibility with global aviation identity frameworks, and the app has also been redesigned, including its consent screen, to make it clearer what information passengers share, with whom, and for what purpose.