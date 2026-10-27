Air India and IndiGo pilot Digi Yatra for international travelers

Air India and IndiGo are piloting Digi Yatra (a facial-recognition platform) for international travelers at seven big airports: Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai, and Amritsar.

If you're an Indian citizen with an e-passport, you can try it out from Nov. 1 through December.

The goal is to use real traveler feedback before a full rollout by 2027.