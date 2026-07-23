Air India and Saudia sign deal easing India-Saudi travel connections
Air India and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) signed a new deal to make flying between India and Saudi Arabia easier and more flexible.
The agreement, inked by both airlines' top bosses, builds on their existing partnership to keep up with growing travel demand.
Codeshares, airport space and loyalty cooperation
The airlines plan to expand codeshare flights (so you get more route options), possibly share airport spaces, and examine cooperation between their respective loyalty programs, making it smoother if you fly either airline.
They're also looking at teaming up with their low-cost partners, Air India Express and flyadeal, for even more choices.
Since going private in 2022, Air India has been on a global growth streak, now connecting travelers to over 1,000 destinations through various partnerships.