Air India and Saudia sign deal easing India-Saudi travel connections

The airlines plan to expand codeshare flights (so you get more route options), possibly share airport spaces, and examine cooperation between their respective loyalty programs, making it smoother if you fly either airline.

They're also looking at teaming up with their low-cost partners, Air India Express and flyadeal, for even more choices.

Since going private in 2022, Air India has been on a global growth streak, now connecting travelers to over 1,000 destinations through various partnerships.