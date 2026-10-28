Air India and SBI Card partner on co-branded credit card

The Maharaja Club has grown fast since its 2024 revamp, now boasting more than five million members.

With this card, you can earn and redeem "Maharaja Points" on Air India flights, Air India Express, and Star Alliance airlines, plus earn points on eligible spending across more than 100 brands in hospitality, retail, lifestyle, and financial services.

Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer of Air India, puts it: the goal is to reward customers for everyday spending as well as travel and lifestyle purchases.