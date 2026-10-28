Air India and SBI Card partner on co-branded credit card
Air India and SBI Card have partnered to develop a co-branded credit card aimed at people who love to travel and rack up rewards while doing it.
Linked with the Maharaja Club loyalty program, this Visa card is expected to offer travel and lifestyle benefits, with customers able to earn rewards on everyday spending and travel-related transactions.
Earn and redeem Maharaja Points
The Maharaja Club has grown fast since its 2024 revamp, now boasting more than five million members.
With this card, you can earn and redeem "Maharaja Points" on Air India flights, Air India Express, and Star Alliance airlines, plus earn points on eligible spending across more than 100 brands in hospitality, retail, lifestyle, and financial services.
Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer of Air India, puts it: the goal is to reward customers for everyday spending as well as travel and lifestyle purchases.