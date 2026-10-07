Air India and Singapore Airlines start 126 weekly India-Singapore flights
Air India and Singapore Airlines are teaming up to boost travel between India and Singapore, starting October 15.
With 126 weekly flights linking cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to Singapore, getting between the two countries is about to get a lot easier.
This move comes after their fresh agreement signed in January 2026.
Reciprocal booking and loyalty perks
From October 15, 2026, you can book eligible flights on both airlines via the other carrier's website, mobile app, or appointed travel agencies.
No more booking hassles. Frequent flyers get some solid upgrades by mid-2027: Top-tier members score priority check-in and boarding, while others enjoy extra baggage and faster boarding on select routes.
Both airlines say this partnership is all about making trips smoother and giving regular travelers more value for their loyalty.