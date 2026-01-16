Air India and Singapore Airlines team up for smoother travel

What's changing for travelers?

This partnership isn't just about India-Singapore routes—it's set to open up even more international options.

Right now, the airlines codeshare across 61 destinations in 20 countries.

Air India's CEO says the move will bring "long-term value" to travelers, while SIA's chief highlights how it'll boost tourism and business links.

New routes are on the horizon once approvals come through, so keep an eye out for more ways to explore the world.