Air India and Thai Airways announce 2026 codeshare agreement
Big news for travelers: Air India and Thai Airways are joining forces with a codeshare agreement starting in 2026 (pending approvals).
This means you'll soon be able to book flights between India and Thailand more easily, using either airline's flight code.
The goal? More travel choices and smoother connections for everyone.
Codeshare covers Asia North America Europe
The partnership isn't just about India-Thailand. It'll also cover select international routes, making it easier to reach destinations across Asia, North America, and Europe.
Air India's CEO says this fits their vision of connecting India globally, while Thai Airways's CEO calls it a "meaningful milestone" that will help drive regional growth and strengthen cultural ties.
More details are expected as the launch gets closer.