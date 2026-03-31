Air India and Uzbekistan Airways start Delhi Mumbai Tashkent codeshare
Business
Traveling between India and Central Asia just got easier.
Air India and Uzbekistan Airways have started a codeshare partnership from March 20, 2026, letting you book direct flights from Delhi or Mumbai to Tashkent, all on one ticket.
Easier connections and Air India booking
With this move, it's simpler to connect across both airlines' networks. You can now easily reach other Uzbek cities like Samarkand and Bukhara from Tashkent.
Booking is straightforward too: just use Air India's website, app, or your favorite travel agent.
Both airlines say this partnership is about making travel smoother for everyone heading for work, fun, or culture.