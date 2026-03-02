Air India appoints Singapore Airlines veteran as head of engineering
Air India has tapped Jeremy Yew, a seasoned Singapore Airlines (SIA) veteran, as its new head of the airline's engineering division starting April 1.
This move comes after the airline faced heat from regulators for flying an Airbus A320 multiple times without a valid airworthiness certificate.
Yew's experience to help modernize operations
Yew's arrival is part of Air India's push to level up its engineering game and avoid safety slip-ups.
With over 20 years of experience and earlier roles in Singapore Airlines's engineering unit, he's seen it all.
The airline is betting on his experience to help modernize operations and keep things running smoothly—even as they deal with fleet delays and stricter inspections.
Yew steps in for Sisira Kanta Dash, who now moves up as Air India's Chief Strategy Officer.
Both Dash and CEO Campbell Wilson have previously received show-cause notices from aviation authorities over multiple technical lapses—so all eyes are on this new chapter for Air India's safety standards.