Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam to replace Campbell Wilson

Gebremariam brings serious airline expertise from his time at Ethiopian Airlines, just when Air India needs it most.

The airline is facing reliability issues and reported losses over ₹26,000 crore for FY26.

To keep things running smoothly, Air India is also seeking ₹10,000 crore from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

With leaders like Chandrasekaran and former Air India chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola backing him up, Gebremariam's arrival could be the stability boost Air India needs right now.