Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam to replace Campbell Wilson
Air India just got a new boss: Tewolde Gebremariam, who steps in for Campbell Wilson.
The news dropped at an employee town hall led by Chairman N Chandrasekaran, signaling a fresh phase for the airline as Tata Group continues its big makeover plans.
Gebremariam brings Ethiopian Airlines expertise
Gebremariam brings serious airline expertise from his time at Ethiopian Airlines, just when Air India needs it most.
The airline is facing reliability issues and reported losses over ₹26,000 crore for FY26.
To keep things running smoothly, Air India is also seeking ₹10,000 crore from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.
With leaders like Chandrasekaran and former Air India chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola backing him up, Gebremariam's arrival could be the stability boost Air India needs right now.