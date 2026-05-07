Air India board met in Gurugram over rising costs, losses
Business
Air India's board met in Gurugram on Thursday to talk through some tough times.
With jet fuel prices climbing and airspace restrictions from the West Asia conflict, the airline's expenses are soaring, and it's still running at a loss amid its ongoing transformation plan.
Board to seek Campbell Wilson successor
The big topic was CEO Campbell Wilson leaving later this year, so finding his replacement is now on the agenda.
The board was expected to discuss financials for 2025-26 and cost-saving measures.
Everyone seems focused on getting Air India back on track, despite all the turbulence in the industry right now.